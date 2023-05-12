PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $135.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $118.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,717,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $78,447,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

