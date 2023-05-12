Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $477.58

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.58 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.11). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 691,435 shares trading hands.
Personal Assets Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,442.86 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 477.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.95.
Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,285.71%.
About Personal Assets Trust
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
