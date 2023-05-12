Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $477.58

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.58 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.11). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 691,435 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,442.86 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 477.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.95.

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,285.71%.

Insider Activity

About Personal Assets Trust

In related news, insider Mandy Clements bought 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £993.60 ($1,253.75). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($328.43). Insiders purchased a total of 690 shares of company stock valued at $329,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company's stock.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

