PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 184,936 shares traded.
PetroNeft Resources Stock Down 20.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.88.
PetroNeft Resources Company Profile
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.
