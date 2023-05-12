Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pfizer worth $594,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 648,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,264,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,055,000 after purchasing an additional 299,014 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

