PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Trading 0.4% Higher

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 5,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 760,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

