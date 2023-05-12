Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $95.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

