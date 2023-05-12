Phillips 66 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

