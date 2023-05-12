Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Gillian Munson Sells 3,555 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.