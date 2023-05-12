Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 8.1%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. 331,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 404,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after buying an additional 130,622 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

