Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,879,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

