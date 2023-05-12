Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. The stock had a trading volume of 293,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.