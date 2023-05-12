Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $168.32. 83,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

