Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. 367,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,489. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.