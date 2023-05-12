Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Financial Survey

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Piedmont Lithium pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $123.60, suggesting a potential upside of 115.01%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.55 N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Piedmont Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

