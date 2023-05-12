Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $12.90. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 423,991 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is presently -8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $240,119.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,029,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.