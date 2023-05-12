PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,817 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 93,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

