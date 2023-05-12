Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.