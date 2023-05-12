Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $200.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.40. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

