Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Purchases 224 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.68. 386,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,224. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

