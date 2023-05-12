Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 2,017 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,311.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,605. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

