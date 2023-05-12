Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Takes $214,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.71. 710,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,947. The stock has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.