Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 249.4% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 249.4% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,215. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

