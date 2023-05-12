Piper Sandler Boosts Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $30.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 6.0 %

TCMD stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527 shares of company stock worth $223,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Stories

