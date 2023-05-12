Piper Sandler Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $315.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $132.39 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $139,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 988.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

