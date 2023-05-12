Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

