Plug Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 6,822,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,048,869. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

