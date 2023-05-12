Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

PLUG opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

