Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.28 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and approximately $943,107.57 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

