Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 42.3 %

Shares of POLA opened at $1.48 on Monday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

