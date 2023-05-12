Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 570,900 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5,335.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of MKS Instruments worth $49,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 135,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,330. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

