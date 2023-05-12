Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 8,600 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $59,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.16. 1,493,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

