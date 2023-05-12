Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 47,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,358. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

