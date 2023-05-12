Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

