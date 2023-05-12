Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 23,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,262. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

MEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

