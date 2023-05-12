Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 50,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $72.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

