Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Carlyle Group worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 473,609 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. 2,188,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

