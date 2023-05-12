Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $43,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM remained flat at $15.04 during midday trading on Friday. 780,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.