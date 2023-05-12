Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of International Bancshares worth $53,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 51,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

