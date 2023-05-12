Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,767. The company has a market cap of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,793 shares of company stock worth $210,901. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

