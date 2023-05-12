Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

