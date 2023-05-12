Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
