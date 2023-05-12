Premia Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Premia has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $89,362.30 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

