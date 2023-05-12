Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 87,397 Shares

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 174,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

