Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $20,061.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $20,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,762 shares in the company, valued at $213,701.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primis Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

