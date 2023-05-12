Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 230,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after buying an additional 254,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 25.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.