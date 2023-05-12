Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Prologis worth $1,251,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. 314,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,629. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

