Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Dollar General worth $471,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.79. 318,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

