Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,972,349 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of Digital Realty Trust worth $701,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,861. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

