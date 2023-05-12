Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,774,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,154,000. Brookfield accounts for about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,988,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,079,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BN stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 850,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,610. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.