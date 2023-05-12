Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $499,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $77.24. 314,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

