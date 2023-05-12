Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,481 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $442,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,866,000 after acquiring an additional 303,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,331,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 427,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,181. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.